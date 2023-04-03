4,671 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,504,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Generac by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $108.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.11. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $328.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.46.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

