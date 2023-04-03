51,774 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 51,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 242,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 136,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,445 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 104,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 415.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 82,878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $71.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.87 and a 12-month high of $80.87.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

