558 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 80,772 shares of company stock worth $3,744,062 and sold 140,532,616 shares worth $1,726,902,967. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE BX opened at $87.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

