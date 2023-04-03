7,767 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

