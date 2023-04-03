Advisor Resource Council Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

