Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,119 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,369,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,075 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after buying an additional 856,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 275.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 825,890 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.1 %

AQN stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

