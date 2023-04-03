Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) SVP Sells $10,448.10 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Cross sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $10,448.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 393,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of ALHC stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.
Further Reading
