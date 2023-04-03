Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) SVP Sells $10,448.10 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Cross sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $10,448.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 393,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 720.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 235,217 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

