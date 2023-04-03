Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 285,302 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 493.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,302 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of Atlassian worth $44,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 13.2% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,742,000 after acquiring an additional 200,703 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 324.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,357,480.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,960.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,101 shares of company stock valued at $41,881,374 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $171.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.28. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $318.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

