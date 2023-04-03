Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 473,950 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.80% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $45,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,950,000 after acquiring an additional 827,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,849,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,799,000 after acquiring an additional 168,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

Insider Activity

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

