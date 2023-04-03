Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $44.07 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.26% of CF Industries worth $44,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 94.0% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 691.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 60,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CF Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $72.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.26.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

