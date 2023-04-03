Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.11% of IAC worth $40,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in IAC during the second quarter valued at $703,026,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 61.9% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after purchasing an additional 632,299 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 14.1% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,889,000 after purchasing an additional 432,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IAC by 83.2% during the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 508,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 231,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 756.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

