Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of MSCI worth $42,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,328,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.56.

MSCI Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $559.69 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.64.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.