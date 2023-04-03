Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 197,239 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,239 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Tyson Foods worth $47,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.81.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

