Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 92,475 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Spotify Technology worth $41,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $133.62 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $160.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

