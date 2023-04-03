Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $104.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

