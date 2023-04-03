Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $103.73 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average is $95.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.39.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

