Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 60,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.40, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

