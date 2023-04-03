América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 210,488.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,283 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth $30,830,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,268,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Shares of AMX opened at $21.05 on Monday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

