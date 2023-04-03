American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,870 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 107,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 25,586 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 73,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Stock Performance

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

NYSE:AXP opened at $164.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.92. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

