American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Resources by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in American Resources during the third quarter worth $54,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Resources by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $99.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.32.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

