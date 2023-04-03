AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Short Interest Update

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,100 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 28th total of 695,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

NYSE ATR opened at $118.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.30.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

