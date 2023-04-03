Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Short Interest Update

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 28th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity at Artivion

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 18,000 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,521.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 56,500 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $746,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,685,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,655 shares of company stock worth $2,014,464. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Artivion Stock Up 4.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Artivion by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Artivion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Artivion by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Artivion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.34 million, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Artivion has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

