ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 149,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ATNI. Raymond James decreased their target price on ATN International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATN International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ATN International alerts:

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ATN International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ATN International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Trading Up 2.2 %

ATN International Dividend Announcement

Shares of ATNI opened at $40.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ATN International has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $643.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -125.37%.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.