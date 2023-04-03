Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,219,820 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 316,992 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of Banco Bradesco worth $40,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 186,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.