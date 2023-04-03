Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.
Insider Activity at Fortive
Fortive Stock Up 1.2 %
FTV opened at $68.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fortive Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.
Fortive Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortive (FTV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.