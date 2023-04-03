Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 932,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 182.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 665,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 429,645 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 507,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 322,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 94,036 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $45.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

