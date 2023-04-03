Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 12,029 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 178,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 134,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.