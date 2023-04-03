Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 788,875 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

AMD stock opened at $98.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.