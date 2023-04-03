Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,363 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,691 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

