Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Down 6.5% in March

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. CLSA upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baozun from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Get Baozun alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 39.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Price Performance

Baozun Company Profile

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. Baozun has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

(Get Rating)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

See Also

