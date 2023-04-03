Blue Fin Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 65,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 40,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $148.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

