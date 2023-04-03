Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Down 6.3% in March

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 405,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $265.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Blue Foundry Bancorp

In related news, EVP Robert Rowe purchased 5,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $126,000. 43.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLFY shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

