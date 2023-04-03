Blue Square Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Visa accounts for approximately 0.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $225.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.88. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

