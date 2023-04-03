Blue Square Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.4 %

HD stock opened at $295.12 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.46.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.61.

About Home Depot



The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

