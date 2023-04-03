BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

CVX opened at $163.16 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $311.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

