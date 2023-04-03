Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 50.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 129,522 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Bogota Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bogota Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Bogota Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSBK opened at $10.00 on Monday. Bogota Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $135.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Bogota Financial had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

