Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BSX opened at $50.03 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,217 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.