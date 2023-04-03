Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 881 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.19.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

