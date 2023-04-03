Bray Capital Advisors Sells 380 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

