BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Down 6.3% in March

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

BCTX stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $115.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.23. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BriaCell Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCTX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 583,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

