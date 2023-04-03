BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Down 6.3% in March

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %
BCTX stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $115.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.23. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.
