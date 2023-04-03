Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.0% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 370,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $77,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of V stock opened at $225.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.88.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

