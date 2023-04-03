Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $11.60 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,095,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,223,000 after acquiring an additional 97,203 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in Alphabet by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 12,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $104.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

