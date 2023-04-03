Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,361 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $270.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

