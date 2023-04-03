CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 3,230 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,015 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 22,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 132,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 203,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 34,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

