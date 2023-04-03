CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,459 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.
Insider Activity at D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
Shares of DHI opened at $97.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
Read More
