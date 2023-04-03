CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,459 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $97.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

