CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fortive by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,678,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,729,000 after acquiring an additional 941,135 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $68.17 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

