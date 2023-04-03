CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PNW opened at $79.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

