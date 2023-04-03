CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

TSLX opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 135.29%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

