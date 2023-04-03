CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PANW. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $199.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,723.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.