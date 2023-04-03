CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Performance

VMW stock opened at $124.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.17. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.